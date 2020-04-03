All apartments in Aspen
991 Moore Drive

991 Moore Drive · (970) 379-5018
Location

991 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$75,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 10633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
New spectacular contemporary estate situated on the highest Lot in Five Trees Subdivision. This stunning property designed by Scott Lindenau, of Studio B Architects, offers over 10,000 square feet of living space with six beautiful suites including an adorable kids bunk room, a large gourmet kitchen, wonderful entertaining spaces, game room, theater room, exercise room, bar, and spa area. This exceptional home features fabulous outdooor entertaining areas with hot tub and expansive views towards Aspen, Red Mountain and the Hunter Creek Valley. Ski-out via the private Five Trees lift. This remarkable home offers privacy as well as close proximity to downtown Aspen and The Highlands Ski Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Moore Drive have any available units?
991 Moore Drive has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 991 Moore Drive have?
Some of 991 Moore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Moore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
991 Moore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Moore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 991 Moore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 991 Moore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 991 Moore Drive does offer parking.
Does 991 Moore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 Moore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Moore Drive have a pool?
No, 991 Moore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 991 Moore Drive have accessible units?
No, 991 Moore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Moore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 991 Moore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 991 Moore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 991 Moore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
