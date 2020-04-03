991 Moore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym elevator hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym game room parking garage hot tub media room

New spectacular contemporary estate situated on the highest Lot in Five Trees Subdivision. This stunning property designed by Scott Lindenau, of Studio B Architects, offers over 10,000 square feet of living space with six beautiful suites including an adorable kids bunk room, a large gourmet kitchen, wonderful entertaining spaces, game room, theater room, exercise room, bar, and spa area. This exceptional home features fabulous outdooor entertaining areas with hot tub and expansive views towards Aspen, Red Mountain and the Hunter Creek Valley. Ski-out via the private Five Trees lift. This remarkable home offers privacy as well as close proximity to downtown Aspen and The Highlands Ski Area.