All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 914 Waters Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
914 Waters Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

914 Waters Avenue

914 East Waters Avenue · (970) 948-2490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

914 East Waters Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 251 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Luxury Studio with queen bed, heated floors, modern, clean & contemporary. 1st floor so no stairs. Light and bright!Location! Location! Conveniently located 2.5 blocks from the gondola, and a short walk to shopping and dining. Assigned off street parking or use the free Downtowner (app avail). The unit sleeps up to 2 adults comfortably. The living/sitting area is spacious with a leather couch. Large Breakfast Bar. Kitchen stocked with all gadgets. New linens and towels. Ample storage. Coin operated laundry in building. Bike Rack in the summer. Ski storage in the winter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Waters Avenue have any available units?
914 Waters Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 914 Waters Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
914 Waters Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Waters Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 914 Waters Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 914 Waters Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 914 Waters Avenue does offer parking.
Does 914 Waters Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Waters Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Waters Avenue have a pool?
No, 914 Waters Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 914 Waters Avenue have accessible units?
No, 914 Waters Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Waters Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Waters Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Waters Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Waters Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 914 Waters Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity