914 Waters Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage

Luxury Studio with queen bed, heated floors, modern, clean & contemporary. 1st floor so no stairs. Light and bright!Location! Location! Conveniently located 2.5 blocks from the gondola, and a short walk to shopping and dining. Assigned off street parking or use the free Downtowner (app avail). The unit sleeps up to 2 adults comfortably. The living/sitting area is spacious with a leather couch. Large Breakfast Bar. Kitchen stocked with all gadgets. New linens and towels. Ample storage. Coin operated laundry in building. Bike Rack in the summer. Ski storage in the winter.