Aspen, CO
907 Waters Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

907 Waters Avenue

907 East Waters Avenue · (970) 948-5042
Location

907 East Waters Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 4824 sqft

Amenities

garage
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
907 Waters Ave, Aspen CoreAvailable for short term rentals. 5 bedroom 6.5 bathSingle family homeOne of the closest single family homes in Aspen to the gondola, Short walk to any location in Aspen4,800 sq ft5 King Beds, each bedroom is oversize with bath en suite.Call for Calender and Rates for home. 970.948.5042Air Conditioned2 car garageBeautifully furnished by Mittel EuropaElegant, understated living spacesDen/Media roomRates: $6,000 per night Holiday, $4,500 per night regular winter season. Summer Monthly rates. $70,000 single month, $65,000 multiple summer months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Waters Avenue have any available units?
907 Waters Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 907 Waters Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
907 Waters Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Waters Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 907 Waters Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 907 Waters Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 907 Waters Avenue does offer parking.
Does 907 Waters Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Waters Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Waters Avenue have a pool?
No, 907 Waters Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 907 Waters Avenue have accessible units?
No, 907 Waters Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Waters Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Waters Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Waters Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Waters Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
