907 Waters Avenue

907 Waters Ave, Aspen CoreAvailable for short term rentals. 5 bedroom 6.5 bathSingle family homeOne of the closest single family homes in Aspen to the gondola, Short walk to any location in Aspen4,800 sq ft5 King Beds, each bedroom is oversize with bath en suite.Call for Calender and Rates for home. 970.948.5042Air Conditioned2 car garageBeautifully furnished by Mittel EuropaElegant, understated living spacesDen/Media roomRates: $6,000 per night Holiday, $4,500 per night regular winter season. Summer Monthly rates. $70,000 single month, $65,000 multiple summer months.