Perfect downtown 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home! Two-level floor plan brings in loads of natural light, enjoy your morning coffee from the balcony looking at Aspen Mountain. After an adventure filled day on the mountain you can stroll back to this location, just one block from the grocery store, two blocks from restaurants and downtown shopping. If you bring a car there is off street parking and if you are in Aspen in the summer this property offers air-conditioning!