Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful half-duplex backing to 15th green on the Aspen Golf Course. Specatcular views looking across the golf course toward Buttermilk & Aspen Highlands. Located on the bus access to everything Aspen had to offer and skiing all 4 mountains. Large rooms & vaulted ceilings in main living area add volume to the space. The main floor master has ample room and a large walk-in closet. A great wrap-around deck adds nice outdoor space. Large 1 bedroom/1 bath attached apartment is great for a nanny or staff. It is also attached to the main house, so could also be integrated into the unit.