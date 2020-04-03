All apartments in Aspen
727 E Hopkins Avenue
727 E Hopkins Avenue

727 East Hopkins Avenue · (970) 379-6626
Location

727 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
hot tub
A passion for contemporary art and design defines this tri-level townhome in every room, in every detail. The dramatic entry leads to the master suite and guest master bedroom. Its voluminous space with floating staircase leads up to the main living area and down to the spectacular media/entertainment room and two additional en suite bedrooms. The top level, with its soaring ceiling, captures comfort and convenience with elegant avant-garde decor. It features two sitting areas, each with a fireplace and mountain views, a sleek and generous open eat-in kitchen, and a dining area that seats eight. An expansive deck with rooftop hot tub further extends the entertaining capacity of the home. This artful and meticulous duplex epitomizes sophisticated living in the heart of Aspen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 E Hopkins Avenue have any available units?
727 E Hopkins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 727 E Hopkins Avenue have?
Some of 727 E Hopkins Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, clubhouse, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 E Hopkins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
727 E Hopkins Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 E Hopkins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 727 E Hopkins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 727 E Hopkins Avenue offer parking?
No, 727 E Hopkins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 727 E Hopkins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 E Hopkins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 E Hopkins Avenue have a pool?
No, 727 E Hopkins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 727 E Hopkins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 727 E Hopkins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 727 E Hopkins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 E Hopkins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 E Hopkins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 E Hopkins Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
