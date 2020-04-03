727 E Hopkins Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse hot tub

A passion for contemporary art and design defines this tri-level townhome in every room, in every detail. The dramatic entry leads to the master suite and guest master bedroom. Its voluminous space with floating staircase leads up to the main living area and down to the spectacular media/entertainment room and two additional en suite bedrooms. The top level, with its soaring ceiling, captures comfort and convenience with elegant avant-garde decor. It features two sitting areas, each with a fireplace and mountain views, a sleek and generous open eat-in kitchen, and a dining area that seats eight. An expansive deck with rooftop hot tub further extends the entertaining capacity of the home. This artful and meticulous duplex epitomizes sophisticated living in the heart of Aspen.