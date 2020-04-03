716 W Francis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning pool table hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool table hot tub media room

Perfection! Luxury, high end home in the exclusive west end of Aspen. This location is very convenientto all shops and restaurants in town and just 3 blocks from the famous Aspen music tent! Bring ablanket/picnic to listen to the music every Sunday evening during the summer months! The home has5 bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms. There is a media room with a large projector movie screen. Thehome is spacious and modern in all appliances. There is central air conditioning, a gas fireplace, largeoutdoor hot tub, roof deck to sunbathe, large outdoor yard with seating, large kitchen with beautifulbanquet and much more. There are 4 washer/dryers, flat screen TV's in all bedrooms, and a pool tablein the home. One of the most stunningly beautiful Aspen homes! .