716 W Francis Street

Amenities
Perfection! Luxury, high end home in the exclusive west end of Aspen. This location is very convenientto all shops and restaurants in town and just 3 blocks from the famous Aspen music tent! Bring ablanket/picnic to listen to the music every Sunday evening during the summer months! The home has5 bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms. There is a media room with a large projector movie screen. Thehome is spacious and modern in all appliances. There is central air conditioning, a gas fireplace, largeoutdoor hot tub, roof deck to sunbathe, large outdoor yard with seating, large kitchen with beautifulbanquet and much more. There are 4 washer/dryers, flat screen TV's in all bedrooms, and a pool tablein the home. One of the most stunningly beautiful Aspen homes! .