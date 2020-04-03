All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 716 W Francis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
716 W Francis Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

716 W Francis Street

716 West Francis Street · (970) 379-5064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

716 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 4925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool table
hot tub
media room
Perfection! Luxury, high end home in the exclusive west end of Aspen. This location is very convenientto all shops and restaurants in town and just 3 blocks from the famous Aspen music tent! Bring ablanket/picnic to listen to the music every Sunday evening during the summer months! The home has5 bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms. There is a media room with a large projector movie screen. Thehome is spacious and modern in all appliances. There is central air conditioning, a gas fireplace, largeoutdoor hot tub, roof deck to sunbathe, large outdoor yard with seating, large kitchen with beautifulbanquet and much more. There are 4 washer/dryers, flat screen TV's in all bedrooms, and a pool tablein the home. One of the most stunningly beautiful Aspen homes! .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 W Francis Street have any available units?
716 W Francis Street has a unit available for $65,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 W Francis Street have?
Some of 716 W Francis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 W Francis Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 W Francis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 W Francis Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 W Francis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 716 W Francis Street offer parking?
No, 716 W Francis Street does not offer parking.
Does 716 W Francis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 W Francis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 W Francis Street have a pool?
No, 716 W Francis Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 W Francis Street have accessible units?
No, 716 W Francis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 W Francis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 W Francis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 W Francis Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 W Francis Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 716 W Francis Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity