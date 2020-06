Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright Victorian in Aspen's popular West End neighborhood! Situated on a corner lot that is an easy walk to the Music Tent, Harris Hall and the Aspen Institute. Living room, dining area and kitchen have vaulted ceilings. Main floor master looks out to the side yard. Upstairs has a loft bedroom and its own bath. Lower level has two bright bedrooms and a family/gathering area with an outside entrance. Plenty of parking, in addition to one-car garage.