Aspen, CO
660 S Galena Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

660 S Galena Street

660 South Galena Street · (970) 376-3403
Location

660 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A true Aspen gem! Luxurious ski-in/ski-out 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home, located on the slopes of Aspen Mountain. One enters the house to the large living room filled with natural light and a cozy fireplace. Large space for dining and a patio with views overlooking the town of Aspen and west towards Basalt Mountain. A well-appointed Chef's kitchen makes it easy for entertaining. With access to all Residences at The Little Nell amenities such as concierge, fitness center, roof top pool, hot tubs and rooftop barbeque grills, airport transportation and in town car service makes this the perfect luxury rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 S Galena Street have any available units?
660 S Galena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 660 S Galena Street have?
Some of 660 S Galena Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 S Galena Street currently offering any rent specials?
660 S Galena Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 S Galena Street pet-friendly?
No, 660 S Galena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 660 S Galena Street offer parking?
Yes, 660 S Galena Street does offer parking.
Does 660 S Galena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 S Galena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 S Galena Street have a pool?
Yes, 660 S Galena Street has a pool.
Does 660 S Galena Street have accessible units?
No, 660 S Galena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 660 S Galena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 S Galena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 S Galena Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 S Galena Street does not have units with air conditioning.
