660 S Galena Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool concierge hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

A true Aspen gem! Luxurious ski-in/ski-out 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home, located on the slopes of Aspen Mountain. One enters the house to the large living room filled with natural light and a cozy fireplace. Large space for dining and a patio with views overlooking the town of Aspen and west towards Basalt Mountain. A well-appointed Chef's kitchen makes it easy for entertaining. With access to all Residences at The Little Nell amenities such as concierge, fitness center, roof top pool, hot tubs and rooftop barbeque grills, airport transportation and in town car service makes this the perfect luxury rental.