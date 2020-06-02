631 E Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Rare opportunity to rent this well appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Aspen. Only available for the summer! Enjoy 360-degree mountain views from the private rooftop deck, including a gas grill, bar sink, seating for 6-8 guests, and a private hot tub - the perfect entertaining setting for all guests. The condo was completely remodeled in 2015 with a modern look. Complete with AC, one gas fireplace, mudroom, washer dryer, a private two car garage, elevator, and an extra main living gas grill. Book this fabulous condo today!