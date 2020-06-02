All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 631 E Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
631 E Main Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:06 AM

631 E Main Street

631 East Main Street · (973) 987-7090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

631 East Main Street, Aspen, CO 81611
Aspen Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit R-1 · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity to rent this well appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Aspen. Only available for the summer! Enjoy 360-degree mountain views from the private rooftop deck, including a gas grill, bar sink, seating for 6-8 guests, and a private hot tub - the perfect entertaining setting for all guests. The condo was completely remodeled in 2015 with a modern look. Complete with AC, one gas fireplace, mudroom, washer dryer, a private two car garage, elevator, and an extra main living gas grill. Book this fabulous condo today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 E Main Street have any available units?
631 E Main Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 631 E Main Street have?
Some of 631 E Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 E Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
631 E Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 E Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 631 E Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 631 E Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 631 E Main Street does offer parking.
Does 631 E Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 E Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 E Main Street have a pool?
No, 631 E Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 631 E Main Street have accessible units?
No, 631 E Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 631 E Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 E Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 E Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 631 E Main Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 631 E Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity