Aspen, CO
55 Overlook Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

55 Overlook Drive

55 Overlook Drive · (970) 544-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Overlook Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$42,500

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 5026 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This completely renovated, 5,000+ sq. ft. luxury home is perfect for any group seeking the ultimate Aspen experience. The magnificent, 1000 sq. ft. master bedroom upper-level suite with stunning views is complemented by five bedrooms on two additional levels. A fresh, modern decor by a well-respected Aspen interior designer transforms the home into a sought-after refuge for those seeking privacy and proximity to all the major attractions of Aspen and Snowmass. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the quiet, residential neighborhood of Black Birch Estates, 55 Overlook is perfectly located for anything you may want to explore during your stay in Aspen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Overlook Drive have any available units?
55 Overlook Drive has a unit available for $42,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 55 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
55 Overlook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 55 Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 55 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 55 Overlook Drive does offer parking.
Does 55 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 55 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 55 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 55 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Overlook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Overlook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Overlook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
