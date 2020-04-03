55 Overlook Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This completely renovated, 5,000+ sq. ft. luxury home is perfect for any group seeking the ultimate Aspen experience. The magnificent, 1000 sq. ft. master bedroom upper-level suite with stunning views is complemented by five bedrooms on two additional levels. A fresh, modern decor by a well-respected Aspen interior designer transforms the home into a sought-after refuge for those seeking privacy and proximity to all the major attractions of Aspen and Snowmass. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the quiet, residential neighborhood of Black Birch Estates, 55 Overlook is perfectly located for anything you may want to explore during your stay in Aspen.