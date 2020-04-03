All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

522 W Francis

522 West Francis Street · (970) 379-5018
Location

522 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$55,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4359 sqft

Amenities

This beautiful family home has been remodeled with comfortable contemporary furnishings, and classic, top of the line finishes throughout. The main level flows nicely from the spacious gourmet kitchen, to the dining room and living room. The master suite is privately located on the upper level with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, baby grand piano, gas fireplace and two balconies. The luxurious master bathroom offers double vanities, large Jacuzzi tub, steam shower, and walk-in closet. There are plenty of places to relax and entertain in this fabulous home from the main floor living room, to the lower level kids/media room and the private fenced backyard. This home is located just a short walk or bike ride to the music tent and downtown shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 W Francis have any available units?
522 W Francis has a unit available for $55,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 522 W Francis have?
Some of 522 W Francis's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 W Francis currently offering any rent specials?
522 W Francis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W Francis pet-friendly?
No, 522 W Francis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 522 W Francis offer parking?
Yes, 522 W Francis does offer parking.
Does 522 W Francis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 W Francis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W Francis have a pool?
No, 522 W Francis does not have a pool.
Does 522 W Francis have accessible units?
No, 522 W Francis does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W Francis have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 W Francis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 W Francis have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 W Francis does not have units with air conditioning.
