522 W Francis

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

This beautiful family home has been remodeled with comfortable contemporary furnishings, and classic, top of the line finishes throughout. The main level flows nicely from the spacious gourmet kitchen, to the dining room and living room. The master suite is privately located on the upper level with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, baby grand piano, gas fireplace and two balconies. The luxurious master bathroom offers double vanities, large Jacuzzi tub, steam shower, and walk-in closet. There are plenty of places to relax and entertain in this fabulous home from the main floor living room, to the lower level kids/media room and the private fenced backyard. This home is located just a short walk or bike ride to the music tent and downtown shops & restaurants.