Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

512 N Spruce Street

512 Spruce St · (970) 309-7117
Location

512 Spruce St, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available throughout the year with summer black out dates, this south facing property sits on an 11,000 sq foot lot with natural sunlight, mountain views, and plenty of privacy. Open Living space with a contemporary kitchen overlooking two living room seating areas, and dining room all with gas fireplaces. The dining room provides comfortable seating for eight along and breakfast bar with seating for three. Five bedrooms each with flat screen TV (*bunk for gaming only). Two bedrooms on the entry level which share an en suite bath and a walk through closet. Bunk room has one set of full over full bunk beds, and a twin sleeper sofa and flat screen for gaming. A queen bed is located in the second bedroom making these two bedrooms perfect for children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 N Spruce Street have any available units?
512 N Spruce Street has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 N Spruce Street have?
Some of 512 N Spruce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 N Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 N Spruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 N Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 N Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 512 N Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 512 N Spruce Street does offer parking.
Does 512 N Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 N Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 N Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 512 N Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 N Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 512 N Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 N Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 N Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 N Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 N Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
