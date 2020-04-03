501 Rio Grande Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage elevator hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Luxurious two bedroom, two and one half bath top floor condo located in the highly desirable Obermeyer Place Building. This stylish unit is completed with high end finishes, open chef's kitchen perfect for entertaining, and elegant living room with gas fireplace. The expansive master suite offers king size bed, direct access to the outdoor terrace and lavish bath with Jacuzzi Tub & Steam shower. The guest bedroom doubles as an office/media area with two leather pull-out club chairs and large screen television. The covered snowmelt patio is a bonus entertainment space with BBQ and views of Hunter Creek and Red Mountain. Easy walk to the Silver Queen Gondola!