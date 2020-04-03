All apartments in Aspen
Aspen, CO
501 Rio Grande Place
501 Rio Grande Place

501 Rio Grande Place · (970) 379-5018
Location

501 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$20,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxurious two bedroom, two and one half bath top floor condo located in the highly desirable Obermeyer Place Building. This stylish unit is completed with high end finishes, open chef's kitchen perfect for entertaining, and elegant living room with gas fireplace. The expansive master suite offers king size bed, direct access to the outdoor terrace and lavish bath with Jacuzzi Tub & Steam shower. The guest bedroom doubles as an office/media area with two leather pull-out club chairs and large screen television. The covered snowmelt patio is a bonus entertainment space with BBQ and views of Hunter Creek and Red Mountain. Easy walk to the Silver Queen Gondola!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Rio Grande Place have any available units?
501 Rio Grande Place has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Rio Grande Place have?
Some of 501 Rio Grande Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Rio Grande Place currently offering any rent specials?
501 Rio Grande Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Rio Grande Place pet-friendly?
No, 501 Rio Grande Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 501 Rio Grande Place offer parking?
Yes, 501 Rio Grande Place does offer parking.
Does 501 Rio Grande Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Rio Grande Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Rio Grande Place have a pool?
No, 501 Rio Grande Place does not have a pool.
Does 501 Rio Grande Place have accessible units?
No, 501 Rio Grande Place does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Rio Grande Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Rio Grande Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Rio Grande Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Rio Grande Place does not have units with air conditioning.
