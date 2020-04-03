434 E Main Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of the finest flats in all of Aspen with electrifying views of Ajax and Red Mountain. This modern and bright one-bedroom corner unit has an ideal corner location with picture windows and 20 foot ceilings to fill the entire space with lots of natural light. Literally a few steps away from everything Aspen has to offer: Hotel Jerome, Rio Grande Park, and top restaurants. Enjoy a morning coffee from your private terrace. A covered parking space at the nearby underground garage is included. Amenities: Central air conditioner, gas fireplace, patio, built in sound system, and an extra office / sleeping loft.