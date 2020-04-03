All apartments in Aspen
434 E Main Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

434 E Main Street

434 East Main Street · (561) 702-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

434 East Main Street, Aspen, CO 81611
Aspen Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of the finest flats in all of Aspen with electrifying views of Ajax and Red Mountain. This modern and bright one-bedroom corner unit has an ideal corner location with picture windows and 20 foot ceilings to fill the entire space with lots of natural light. Literally a few steps away from everything Aspen has to offer: Hotel Jerome, Rio Grande Park, and top restaurants. Enjoy a morning coffee from your private terrace. A covered parking space at the nearby underground garage is included. Amenities: Central air conditioner, gas fireplace, patio, built in sound system, and an extra office / sleeping loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 E Main Street have any available units?
434 E Main Street has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 E Main Street have?
Some of 434 E Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 E Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
434 E Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 E Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 434 E Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 434 E Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 434 E Main Street does offer parking.
Does 434 E Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 E Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 E Main Street have a pool?
No, 434 E Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 434 E Main Street have accessible units?
No, 434 E Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 434 E Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 E Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 E Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 E Main Street has units with air conditioning.
