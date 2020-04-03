All apartments in Aspen
406 S Aspen Street
406 S Aspen Street

406 South Aspen Street · (970) 379-3877
Location

406 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
This extra-large 2,350sf, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit is in a central location in Downtown Aspen. Enjoy the 2nd floor balcony and gas fire pit with views of Aspen Mountain and Shadow Mountain or get cozy on the sofa by the indoor fireplace with views of Red Mountain. Boasting high ceilings with an open kitchen and living room and large bedrooms. Remodeled in 2018 with beautiful furnishings and decor by a talented LA designer. Outfitted with all new lighting and Sonos, ready to be enjoyed. $2,500 per night during regular season, with a 5-night minimum. $3,500 per night during Holidays with a 7-night minimum. $60,000/month for single months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 S Aspen Street have any available units?
406 S Aspen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 406 S Aspen Street have?
Some of 406 S Aspen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 S Aspen Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 S Aspen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 S Aspen Street pet-friendly?
No, 406 S Aspen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 406 S Aspen Street offer parking?
No, 406 S Aspen Street does not offer parking.
Does 406 S Aspen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 S Aspen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 S Aspen Street have a pool?
No, 406 S Aspen Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 S Aspen Street have accessible units?
Yes, 406 S Aspen Street has accessible units.
Does 406 S Aspen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 S Aspen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 S Aspen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 S Aspen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
