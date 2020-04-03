406 S Aspen Street

Amenities

This extra-large 2,350sf, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit is in a central location in Downtown Aspen. Enjoy the 2nd floor balcony and gas fire pit with views of Aspen Mountain and Shadow Mountain or get cozy on the sofa by the indoor fireplace with views of Red Mountain. Boasting high ceilings with an open kitchen and living room and large bedrooms. Remodeled in 2018 with beautiful furnishings and decor by a talented LA designer. Outfitted with all new lighting and Sonos, ready to be enjoyed. $2,500 per night during regular season, with a 5-night minimum. $3,500 per night during Holidays with a 7-night minimum. $60,000/month for single months.