Enjoy the privacy of this half-duplex in a quiet neighborhood off of Cemetery Lane located only five minutes to Aspen's core. This spacious three level home features contemporary furnishings with mountain flare. Four spacious bedrooms, all en-suite, granite countertops, multiple gas fireplaces and beautiful Viking appliances. The fenced in yard includes a hot tub and outdoor fireplace.