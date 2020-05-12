125 Miners Trail Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym elevator pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home located at the Base of Red Mountain and walking distance to the Aspen Core. This 6815 sq ft home features an open floor plan on three levels with direct views of Aspen Mountain. The Great Room features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a large bar area, stone fireplace and wine cellar. The Great Room and Dining Room open onto a large stone patio with a built in grill, hot tub and fenced grassy area. The layout of the home is perfect for both large and small groups. Extras include a formal office area, family room, exercise room, elevator, a pool table and Sonos music throughout the house. You are just steps away from hiking the Hunter Creek Trail and Smuggler Mountain. This is a must see!