All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 125 Miners Trail Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
125 Miners Trail Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:06 AM

125 Miners Trail Road

125 Miners Trail Rd · (970) 379-5589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

125 Miners Trail Rd, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home located at the Base of Red Mountain and walking distance to the Aspen Core. This 6815 sq ft home features an open floor plan on three levels with direct views of Aspen Mountain. The Great Room features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a large bar area, stone fireplace and wine cellar. The Great Room and Dining Room open onto a large stone patio with a built in grill, hot tub and fenced grassy area. The layout of the home is perfect for both large and small groups. Extras include a formal office area, family room, exercise room, elevator, a pool table and Sonos music throughout the house. You are just steps away from hiking the Hunter Creek Trail and Smuggler Mountain. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Miners Trail Road have any available units?
125 Miners Trail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 125 Miners Trail Road have?
Some of 125 Miners Trail Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Miners Trail Road currently offering any rent specials?
125 Miners Trail Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Miners Trail Road pet-friendly?
No, 125 Miners Trail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 125 Miners Trail Road offer parking?
Yes, 125 Miners Trail Road does offer parking.
Does 125 Miners Trail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Miners Trail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Miners Trail Road have a pool?
No, 125 Miners Trail Road does not have a pool.
Does 125 Miners Trail Road have accessible units?
No, 125 Miners Trail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Miners Trail Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Miners Trail Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Miners Trail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Miners Trail Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 125 Miners Trail Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity