Aspen, CO
1232 Vine Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 PM

1232 Vine Street

1232 Vine St · (970) 379-3877
Location

1232 Vine St, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1232 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a deck and views of Aspen Mountain. Bamboo floors and updated kitchen appliances. Open living area with a wood burning stove. Located near the Hunter Creek and Smuggler trail system. Enjoy the hot tubs, pool and tennis courts just across from the building. An easy walk to downtown or take the RFTA bus which stops in front of the complex. 2 unassigned parking spaces. Storage units available for lease from the HOA, on a space available basis. No pets, no smoking. $3,995/mo + utilities(Avg $150/mo).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Vine Street have any available units?
1232 Vine Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1232 Vine Street have?
Some of 1232 Vine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Vine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Vine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 1232 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 1232 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Vine Street have a pool?
Yes, 1232 Vine Street has a pool.
Does 1232 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1232 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Vine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
