All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 1205 Tiehack Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
1205 Tiehack Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

1205 Tiehack Road

1205 Tie Hack Road · (970) 379-5064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1205 Tie Hack Road, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This completely renovated 6,700 square foot luxury home is perfect for anyone seeking the ultimate Aspen experience. Located just a few steps from the Tiehack Lift or a short walk across the foot bridge to the Aspen Rec Center and Aspen Highlands bus stop. One side of the home features two master suites, an office off the upper level master and a cozy den with gas fireplace, TV and card table. The entryway, dining room and living rooms are open and inviting with views into the sizable backyard and back patio. Any chef would dream of cooking in this sleek kitchen and the other side of the home features two adorable kids' rooms each with private bathrooms. The lower level boasts 2 additional sleeping areas and a 3rd living room/playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Tiehack Road have any available units?
1205 Tiehack Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 1205 Tiehack Road have?
Some of 1205 Tiehack Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Tiehack Road currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Tiehack Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Tiehack Road pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Tiehack Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 1205 Tiehack Road offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Tiehack Road does offer parking.
Does 1205 Tiehack Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Tiehack Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Tiehack Road have a pool?
No, 1205 Tiehack Road does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Tiehack Road have accessible units?
No, 1205 Tiehack Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Tiehack Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Tiehack Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Tiehack Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Tiehack Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1205 Tiehack Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity