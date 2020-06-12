1118 Waters Avenue

Amenities

hot tub furnished

The Blackbird House, designed by internationally recognized architect Will Bruder. Located at the end of Waters Avenue in a private cul-de-sac yet only 4 blocks from the gondola. This is truly one of kind urban, mountain, contemporary home. The natural light and mountain views pour in through the extensive glass windows. Fully furnished with extraordinary Italian furnishings. Four of the five bedrooms are above grade. There is a beautiful back yard with a seasonal stream, as well as a hot tub. Available for Holiday rental ten night minimum. $10,000 per night.Or summer monthly $150,000 per month.Call about other dates.