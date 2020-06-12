All apartments in Aspen
1118 Waters Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:24 AM

1118 Waters Avenue

1118 East Waters Avenue · (970) 948-5042
Location

1118 East Waters Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 5829 sqft

Amenities

hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
hot tub
The Blackbird House, designed by internationally recognized architect Will Bruder. Located at the end of Waters Avenue in a private cul-de-sac yet only 4 blocks from the gondola. This is truly one of kind urban, mountain, contemporary home. The natural light and mountain views pour in through the extensive glass windows. Fully furnished with extraordinary Italian furnishings. Four of the five bedrooms are above grade. There is a beautiful back yard with a seasonal stream, as well as a hot tub. Available for Holiday rental ten night minimum. $10,000 per night.Or summer monthly $150,000 per month.Call about other dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Waters Avenue have any available units?
1118 Waters Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1118 Waters Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Waters Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Waters Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Waters Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 1118 Waters Avenue offer parking?
No, 1118 Waters Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1118 Waters Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Waters Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Waters Avenue have a pool?
No, 1118 Waters Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Waters Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1118 Waters Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Waters Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Waters Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Waters Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Waters Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
