111 W Francis

Amenities

patio / balcony garage elevator hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This elegant home in Aspen's quaint West End affords beautiful views of Aspen Mountain from the living area on the upper level. Convenient walk to restaurants, shops, and skiing! The upstairs boasts a spacious living room with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace, bar area, formal dining room for entertaining, and a chef's kitchen with breakfast nook. The spacious deck with built-in BBQ offers a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living. No detail was overlooked by the architect and designer including top of the line finishes, appliances, and systems. No hassle living with an elevator to access all three levels and easily transport groceries and luggage from the private two car garage. All bedrooms are private suites with unique bathrooms and custom bedding. Relax in the outdoor spa!