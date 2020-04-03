All apartments in Aspen
111 W Francis
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

111 W Francis

111 West Francis Street · (970) 445-7185
Location

111 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 4675 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This elegant home in Aspen's quaint West End affords beautiful views of Aspen Mountain from the living area on the upper level. Convenient walk to restaurants, shops, and skiing! The upstairs boasts a spacious living room with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace, bar area, formal dining room for entertaining, and a chef's kitchen with breakfast nook. The spacious deck with built-in BBQ offers a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living. No detail was overlooked by the architect and designer including top of the line finishes, appliances, and systems. No hassle living with an elevator to access all three levels and easily transport groceries and luggage from the private two car garage. All bedrooms are private suites with unique bathrooms and custom bedding. Relax in the outdoor spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 W Francis have any available units?
111 W Francis has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 W Francis have?
Some of 111 W Francis's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 W Francis currently offering any rent specials?
111 W Francis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 W Francis pet-friendly?
No, 111 W Francis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 111 W Francis offer parking?
Yes, 111 W Francis does offer parking.
Does 111 W Francis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 W Francis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 W Francis have a pool?
No, 111 W Francis does not have a pool.
Does 111 W Francis have accessible units?
No, 111 W Francis does not have accessible units.
Does 111 W Francis have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 W Francis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 W Francis have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 W Francis does not have units with air conditioning.
