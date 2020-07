Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Charming single family home in the West End with some of the most gorgeous flowers in town. Perfectly located right off the Hopkins pedestrian bike-way. Bedrooms are situated for privacy. Hot tub and AC. Available short and long term. Long term rate is $14K/month.