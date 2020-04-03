100 E Cooper Avenue

Amenities

Tasteful finishes and clean lines make this gorgeous Rowland + Broughton renovation one of the finest one bedrooms in Aspen. Enjoy the ultimate convenience of being in Aspen's Downtown Core, just a couple blocks to Lift 1A, the top restaurants, shops, parks, and theaters. Sliding glass doors open up this condo to a expansive patio, fire pit, and gas grill to entertain with Aspen Mountain views. The Master bedroom was custom designed with his and hers separate built-in closets and additional under bed storage in the custom king size platform bed. Additional amenities include: one touch automated blinds for the living room and bedroom, built in home audio speaker system with two flatscreen televisions, full size wine fridge, and a full size side by side Bosch Washer/Dryer.