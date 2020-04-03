All apartments in Aspen
100 E Cooper Avenue

100 North Cooper Avenue · (561) 702-4443
Location

100 North Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fire pit
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
media room
Tasteful finishes and clean lines make this gorgeous Rowland + Broughton renovation one of the finest one bedrooms in Aspen. Enjoy the ultimate convenience of being in Aspen's Downtown Core, just a couple blocks to Lift 1A, the top restaurants, shops, parks, and theaters. Sliding glass doors open up this condo to a expansive patio, fire pit, and gas grill to entertain with Aspen Mountain views. The Master bedroom was custom designed with his and hers separate built-in closets and additional under bed storage in the custom king size platform bed. Additional amenities include: one touch automated blinds for the living room and bedroom, built in home audio speaker system with two flatscreen televisions, full size wine fridge, and a full size side by side Bosch Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 E Cooper Avenue have any available units?
100 E Cooper Avenue has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 E Cooper Avenue have?
Some of 100 E Cooper Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 E Cooper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 E Cooper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E Cooper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 E Cooper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 100 E Cooper Avenue offer parking?
No, 100 E Cooper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 100 E Cooper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 E Cooper Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E Cooper Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 E Cooper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 E Cooper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 E Cooper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 E Cooper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 E Cooper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 E Cooper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 E Cooper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
