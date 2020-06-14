10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yucaipa, CA

/
1 bedroom apartments
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Redlands
29 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northwest Redlands
22 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Redlands
8 Units Available
Pinewood Apts
1000 Pine Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
Offering single-story cottages as well as one- and two-bedroom homes, these units provide fully-equipped kitchens, gas ranges, spacious closets, private patios and balconies, and more - all situated in a verdant green setting.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
745 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
25261 Cottage Avenue
25261 Cottage Ave, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
900 sqft
Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bathroom House. Recently Remodeled: New Bathroom, Kitchen & Tile Floors. Home is Pet Friendly. Enclosed Parking. AC. Ready for move in. Home will not last long, call now to schedule a viewing.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
165 N 16th Street
165 North 16th Street, Banning, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Cute, quiet, classic unit near services and amenities in Banning! Updated with new water heater and dual pane windows throughout in addition to tile floors and wall units for year-round climate comfort and low maintenance living.
