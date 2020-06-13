Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:24 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Visalia, CA

Finding an apartment in Visalia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
718 N Floral
718 North Floral Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
880 sqft
Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296 Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and locals find the best

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2835 South Avocado Court
2835 South Avocado Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
2835 South Avocado Court Available 07/15/20 Spacious Home in a Quiet Culdesac near El Diamante! - Available Mid July!This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in a very desirable neighborhood near great schools in SW

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1233 E. FERGUSON
1233 East Ferguson Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1437 sqft
1233 E. FERGUSON Available 06/20/20 Nice 3 bed 2.5 Bath - This modernized home is a must see. The home includes: washer/dryer, community pool, and front yard landscaping. Small pets are okay (30 pounds and smaller) with a $300.00 deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1334 N. Irma Street
1334 North Irma Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1028 sqft
1334 N. Irma Street Available 07/01/20 1334 Irma - Visalia - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Two Window Coolers. Blinds And Curtains. Indoor Laundry Room With Hook-Ups. Dinning Room Area. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. RV Access To Backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2627 W. Sedona Avenue
2627 West Sedona Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1451 sqft
2627 W. Sedona Avenue Available 07/15/20 2627 W. Sedona - Visalia - This Home Has Plank Tile And Carpet Flooring. Dinning Room Area. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Ceiling Fans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
1526 N. OAKPARK
1526 N Oak Park St, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1526 N. OAKPARK Available 06/26/20 North side 4 Bedroom Home - DONT CALL!! Text For more information text 627-1000 Or Visit out website to apply : https://www.propertymanagementvisaliaca.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
836 S Whitney Dr
836 South Whitney Drive, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful Country Style Home in the City - Property Id: 154528 Country Classic Home in the City Beautiful 4/2 Spacious Home Large Private Fenced in yard with Fruit trees thru out Gated Pool and a relaxing Patio/BarBQ area.

Last updated November 8 at 02:47am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
3501 East Stewart Court
3501 E Stewart Ct, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath is located on Stewart street off of East Douglas and Manzanita. You walk into a spacious living room with newer carpet throughout the home.
Results within 10 miles of Visalia

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1987 Stagecoach Place
1987 Stagecoach Place, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1823 sqft
1987 Stagecoach Place Available 07/01/20 1987 Stagecoach Place - Tulare - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Fireplace. Laundry Room Area With Washer* And Dryer*. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating And Water Cooler.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2679 Tecopa Avenue
2679 Tecopa Avenue, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
2679 Tecopa Avenue Available 07/17/20 2679 Tecopa Avenue - Tulare - This Home Has An Additional Room That Can Be used As An Office Or Formal Sitting Room. Kitchen Area Has A Stove And Dishwasher. Laundry Hook-Ups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
17634 Avenue 232
17634 Avenue 232, Tulare County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Affordable country property with 1 acre of land. 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home. No showings after 6 pm This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Visalia, CA

Finding an apartment in Visalia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

