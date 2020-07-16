Apartment List
/
CA
/
view park windsor hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:48 AM

179 Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA with garages

View Park-Windsor Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. We... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
4136 Victoria Ave
4136 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651 Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of View Park-Windsor Hills

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1246 sqft
This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 2-bath unit are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
5752 10th Avenue
5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 1/2 East Hazel Street
209 1/2 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 E Hazel St
209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1784 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ladera Heights
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
324 E Plymouth Street
324 East Plymouth Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
Welcome to inglewood Charmer Newly updated condo with a townhome feeling. Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed
Results within 5 miles of View Park-Windsor Hills
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
3 Units Available
McManus
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,972
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,431
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
$
15 Units Available
Mar Vista
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,108
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,189
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,693
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
7 Units Available
Mar Vista
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,422
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,129
1119 sqft
Situated on Sawtelle Boulevard with its many eateries and entertainment venues. Apartments boast private balconies with courtyard and pool views. Community offers outdoor grilling areas, spas, a resort-style swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
28 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,152
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,493
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
28 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,435
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
40 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,479
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,497
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1341 sqft
***WE ARE OPEN!*** Offering all tour options: Virtual, Self-Guided, or In-Person.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,255
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,755
1178 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with quartz countertops, 10-foot ceilings, central air-conditioning, and hardwood floors. Sparkling pool, dry sauna, and whirlpool spa available for residents. Minutes away from Hollywood.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,762
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
51 Units Available
Mid-City West
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,453
1963 sqft
Smoke-free homes with granite countertops, private balconies, and extra storage room. Common amenities include a rooftop lounge, saltwater pool, and state-of-the-art gym. Twenty minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
27 Units Available
South Robertson
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,842
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
28 Units Available
Mid-City West
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1164 sqft
Close to Wilshire Blvd and a short walk from S La Brea Ave. Luxury apartments with a fireplace, a patio/balcony and stainless steel kitchen appliances. A Mediterranean-style community offers a pool, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
24 Units Available
Mid-City West
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,508
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,108
1022 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
City Guide for View Park-Windsor Hills, CA

View Park-Windsor Hills has played host to a range of influential musicians over the years, but two really stand out -- the legendary Tina Turner and Ray Charles. Music really is in the town's blood.

That said, View Park-Windsor Hills isn't actually a town or a city at all. It's really a census-designated place, or CDP, in the city of Los Angeles. The two neighborhoods of View Park and Windsor Hills lie northwest of South Los Angeles, and Southwest of Downtown, with Santa Monica over on the western coast to the north and Inglewood directly to the south. The weather, as we all know, is pretty good in LA, and the entire city surrounding the CDP offers endless entertainment to anyone living in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA

View Park-Windsor Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

View Park-Windsor Hills 2 BedroomsView Park-Windsor Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsView Park-Windsor Hills 3 Bedrooms
View Park-Windsor Hills Accessible ApartmentsView Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with BalconiesView Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with Garages
View Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsView Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with ParkingView Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAInglewood, CACulver City, CAWestmont, CABeverly Hills, CAHawthorne, CAEl Segundo, CA
Del Aire, CAMarina del Rey, CAGardena, CAWest Hollywood, CAFlorence-Graham, CAManhattan Beach, CALawndale, CARedondo Beach, CACompton, CACarson, CAHermosa Beach, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles