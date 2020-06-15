18513 Fir Avenue

Amenities

Tuolumne Family Home - Recently painted, cleaned and upgraded, this charming Tuolumne home is perfect for a small family. It has a fenced yard, a detached garage, and comes with upgraded heating and air conditioning. The living room has the original hardwood flooring, and the kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This is gorgeous home ready for occupancy. Apply now for a chance to rent this home before it disappears from the market. It won't last long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5793630)