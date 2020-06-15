All apartments in Tuolumne City
18513 Fir Avenue

18513 Fir Avenue · (209) 586-9489
Location

18513 Fir Avenue, Tuolumne City, CA 95379

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18513 Fir Avenue · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tuolumne Family Home - Recently painted, cleaned and upgraded, this charming Tuolumne home is perfect for a small family. It has a fenced yard, a detached garage, and comes with upgraded heating and air conditioning. The living room has the original hardwood flooring, and the kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This is gorgeous home ready for occupancy. Apply now for a chance to rent this home before it disappears from the market. It won't last long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

