2991 Placer Street Available 07/15/20 2991 Placer - Tulare - This Home Was Built In 2013. Has Ceramic Tile And Carpet Flooring. Has Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove, Dishwasher, And Built-In Microwave. Kitchen Has Granite Counter Tops. Has A Tankless Water Heater. Has Laundry Room With Gas And Electric Hook-Ups. Has An Attached 2 Car Garage. Landscaped Front And Backyard. This Home Is On A Corner Lot And Is About 2000 Square Foot. No Pets Please.

Includes: Yard Care

Schools: Alpine Vista (K-8th), Mission Oak



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2584360)