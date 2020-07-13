254 Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tiburon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,959
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
135 Avenida Miraflores
135 Avenida Miraflores, Tiburon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3211 sqft
135 Avenida Miraflores Available 08/01/20 TIBURON: Gorgeous Two Story Home with Spacious Floor Plan & Yard - Experience the best of Marin in this stunning Tiburon home. 135 Avenida Miraflores offers 4 bedrooms plus a bonus area, family room, and 3.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
691 Hilary Drive
691 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1154 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE IN THE HAWTHORN TERRACE NEIGHBORHOOD - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYjrwP80xoc Three bedroom / two bath home in the Hawthorn Terrace neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
5 Circle Drive -D
5 Circle Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
670 sqft
This recently updated and spacious one bedroom one bath second floor end unit apartment has beautiful Tiburon hill views.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2 Lyford Drive, #6
2 Lyford Drive, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1408 sqft
LARGE TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATH CONDO IN GREAT TIBURON LOCATION - Large ground floor end unit condo across from Reed School, multi-use path and near downtown Tiburon's shops, cafes, library, grocery & services.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba -End Unit! - FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Strawberry
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
$
28 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,390
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
$
15 Units Available
South Beach
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,904
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,176
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
86 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
64 Units Available
Civic Center
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,764
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,171
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
41 Units Available
South Beach
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Nob Hill
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
70 Units Available
Tenderloin
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,974
1 Bedroom
$2,434
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
23 Units Available
Northern Waterfront
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,856
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
114 Units Available
South Beach
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,056
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
85 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
49 Units Available
South Beach
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,791
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,315
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Hayes Valley
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Tiburon, CA

Up in Tiburon where the girls are warm, We stay inside while the rain clouds form, And thank God for rainy days like these - From "_Half Moon Bay" _by Train

Rainy days or sunny days, Tiburon is a little haven of peace in the very busy Bay Area. This coastal town is just north of San Francisco, on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge in Marin County. The town is a poster child for upscale living and provides all the amenities expected in such a pristine environment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tiburon, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tiburon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

