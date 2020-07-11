/
apartments with washer dryer
233 Apartments for rent in Thousand Palms, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Tri Palm Estates and Country Club
33250 Laura Drive
33250 Laura Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
684 sqft
LONG term 12 month lease only - Recently remodeled unit located in Tri Palm Estates and Country Club. Quiet interior location, two bedroom, one bath mobile home with small office and sep. laundry areas in home.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
73905 Elizabeth Dr
73905 Elizabeth Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
55+ Community of Tri Palms Estates. Manufactured home that contains 1,440 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Patio for entertaining. 2 Car Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Palms
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37784 Pineknoll Avenue
37784 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2432 sqft
Available May 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
38915 Tandika Trail
38915 Tandika Trail North, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1990 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous three bedroom (one is a separate casita very private)/three bathroom Single Family Attached home that is updated with large side and back yard and simply beautiful inside and out. Long term lease of 12 months 3.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Desert Resort
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
39830 Somerset Avenue
39830 Somerset Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Now available for winter 2021. Comfortably equipped with queen beds in both BRs. Carpet in BRs, tile in traffic area. Decorated in light colors and tastefully furnished. Great east facing back patio with nice patio furniture.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
76235 Poppy Lane
76235 Poppy Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1330 sqft
Leased from June 1 2019 - March 31 2020. Call for Rates! Fabulous Palm Valley Country Club GOLF COURSE Condo, available Turnkey Furnished. Call Listing Office for showing arrangements and availability.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
38061 Crocus Lane
38061 Crocus Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1515 sqft
Available! Taking reservations for the 2021 season. Newly remodeled luxury designer condo.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78370 Willowrich Drive
78370 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
On the golf course. Opal model with views galore. The perfect unit for a single or couple.New tile and carpet.
Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
Sun City Palm Desert
78715 Yellen Drive
78715 Yellen Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun City Palm Desert - A 55+ Community -EXPANDED Popular Morocco (2 SUITES+DEN+ 2.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78716 Gorham Lane
78716 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1877 sqft
Available for June thru Sept 2020 and Nov & Dec. for $4200/mo. Beautiful Extended Orrefors home, golf course home updated and expanded. Now Leased, not available for Seasonal rental.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Falls
239 W Vista Royale Circle
239 Vista Royale Cir W, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1814 sqft
The Creme de la Creme! Available for THIS MARCH 2020! - Best Views in Desert Falls CC! Available now for Your winter vacation in Beautiful Desert Falls CC! Unobstructed, Expansive Views of fairways, lake, Snow capped mountains, Clubhouse, the Best
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Falls
208 Desert Falls Drive
208 Desert Falls Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1330 sqft
Leased January 5th to March 6th, 2021. Now available for all other dates. Gorgeous remodel. All new kitchen and stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, updated furnishings and TV's. Shutters throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
648 Red Arrow Trail
648 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1706 sqft
Rare 2 master bedroom suites with 2 private baths with stainless kitchen appliances. Great location across from a community pool and spa. Enjoy sun in large completely private enclosed south facing patio adjacent to the detached 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1576 sqft
Fabulous Fostoria home overlooking the green belt for Long Term Lease offered Furnished in Sun City Palm Desert, 55+ senior community. Bright, open and airy floor plan with private courtyard. Greatroom with cozy fireplace that opens up to the den.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven Country Club
41120 Woodhaven Drive
41120 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1348 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath, fully furnished seasonal rental. Located directly across the street from one of the community pools. Private golf course and tennis courts located within the gated community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78415 Silver Sage Drive
78415 Silver Sage Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1527 sqft
Available Jan thru Apr 2021 at $3700/mo. Leased Oct. thru Dec 2020. Almost New Furnishings. Exceptional Sun City Palm Desert Rental.
