Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Templeton, CA with garages

Templeton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
140 Sweetwater Lane
140 Sweetwater Lane, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1386 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home residing in Templeton Ranch is conveniently located near schools, shopping, wineries, the State Fair and all the outdoor activities that make the Central Coast one of the most sought after destinations in the West.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
59 Brewer Street
59 Brewer Street, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cute townhouse in Templeton close to town - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room upstairs. Home has an open stairway, one car garage. Nice front yard and fenced backyard, gardener included.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
960 Peterson Ranch Road
960 Peterson Ranch Road, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1852 sqft
Welcome to this one-of-a-kind country home located in a desirable West Templeton neighborhood. You are welcomed inside through the spacious living room with bamboo flooring and fireplace which opens into your upgraded kitchen.
1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Blue Oak Apartments
710 Experimental Station Road, El Paso de Robles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1313 sqft
Our doors are open for in-person private tours (face mask required). Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1751 Miller Court
1751 Miller Court, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1938 sqft
Photos coming soon Paso Robles two story home located on a corner lot and close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Home features formal living room with fireplace and additional den. The kitchen includes range, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6201 Monterey Court
6201 Monterey Court, Atascadero, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2800 sqft
Terrific 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in great area on west side of Atascadero. Home close to shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7695 NAVAJOA AVE.
7695 Navajoa Avenue, Atascadero, CA
Studio
$2,295
7695 Navajoa Ave - Cozy home with lots of natural lights throughout, two story 3bed/2.5 bath with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
5675 Hermosilla Ave
5675 Hermosilla Avenue, Atascadero, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with large garage and carport in Atascadero. Very large upper deck with views. Close to everything.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7777 Del Rio Rd
7777 Del Rio Road, Atascadero, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
310 sqft
Quiet West Side Atascadero Studio /Garage Opt. - Property Id: 237313 Studio in West Atascadero on 2.5 acres. If no garage needed- $100 less mo. Studio is located under landlord's main home. We are a quiet working professional couple.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2668 Vineyard Circle
2668 Vineyard Circle, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1671 sqft
Single Family Home in Great Neighborhood! - Three bedroom 2 bath is in a great neighborhood. Super clean, new paint, modern fireplace, and flat TV mounts in master bedroom and living room. Oversized single car garage. Landscaper included.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
184 Stonebridge
184 Stonebridge Lane, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1281 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE 03/01/2020 - This recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home is approximately 1,281 square ft. on a 7,000 square ft. lot. Located on a cul de sac in the established Riverbank Association.
1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
2 Units Available
ReNew Atascadero
11205 Bilbao Ct, Atascadero, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,489
1280 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Templeton, CA

Templeton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

