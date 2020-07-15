25170 Moller Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Home in Orland - Surrounded by views of an almond orchard from almost every direction and a clearing to the east where you can watch the sun rise from behind the mountains, you'll love relaxing in the sunroom and admiring the green that seems to stretch as far as the eye can see from this spacious Orland home loaded with features, amenities and plenty of storage space. Built-in cabinets, walk-in closets and a three car garage provide ample space to store just about anything. The open kitchen, with island, features an oversized pantry, an included refrigerator and microwave for your convenience without warranty, and all of the cabinets and counter space you could possibly need. Solar panels installed on the property help save you hard earned cash, while central HVAC, ceiling fans and a whole house fan both keep you comfortable and help conserve energy. At a generous 2603 square feet and surrounded by a rural setting, you'll never feel cramped inside or out. Apply now and start enjoying everything this fantastic home has to offer. Wood stove not usable. Renter's insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799709)