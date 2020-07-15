All apartments in Tehama County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

25170 Moller Ave.

25170 Moller Avenue · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
Location

25170 Moller Avenue, Tehama County, CA 95963

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25170 Moller Ave. · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2603 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Home in Orland - Surrounded by views of an almond orchard from almost every direction and a clearing to the east where you can watch the sun rise from behind the mountains, you'll love relaxing in the sunroom and admiring the green that seems to stretch as far as the eye can see from this spacious Orland home loaded with features, amenities and plenty of storage space. Built-in cabinets, walk-in closets and a three car garage provide ample space to store just about anything. The open kitchen, with island, features an oversized pantry, an included refrigerator and microwave for your convenience without warranty, and all of the cabinets and counter space you could possibly need. Solar panels installed on the property help save you hard earned cash, while central HVAC, ceiling fans and a whole house fan both keep you comfortable and help conserve energy. At a generous 2603 square feet and surrounded by a rural setting, you'll never feel cramped inside or out. Apply now and start enjoying everything this fantastic home has to offer. Wood stove not usable. Renter's insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

