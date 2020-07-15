13265 Road Runner Loop

Amenities
Country Setting 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Property info:
Bedrooms:3
Bathrooms:2
Square Footage:1,490
Garage:NO
Heating/Cooling: Central Air/Wood burning fireplace
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes-inside
Lot Size:
Utilities Included:Pool Service
Appliances Included: Refrigerator
Other:Unique country setting located on an air strip, living room & dining room, dishwasher & built in microwave. Nice fenced backyard with large shade trees and an in-ground pool. Well/Septic, patio/deck, in-ground sprinkler with auto timer. Pool service included, sorry no pets.
RENT RATE:$1400
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2800
Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions
CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review
RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments
Upload:
1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant
2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).
3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.
4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals
5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals
6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal
7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records
If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:
Phone: (530)527-2256
Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4687447)