13265 Road Runner Loop

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Country Setting 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Property info:

Bedrooms:3

Bathrooms:2

Square Footage:1,490

Garage:NO

Heating/Cooling: Central Air/Wood burning fireplace

Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes-inside

Lot Size:

Utilities Included:Pool Service

Appliances Included: Refrigerator

Other:Unique country setting located on an air strip, living room & dining room, dishwasher & built in microwave. Nice fenced backyard with large shade trees and an in-ground pool. Well/Septic, patio/deck, in-ground sprinkler with auto timer. Pool service included, sorry no pets.



RENT RATE:$1400

SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2800

Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance

LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions

CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review

RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments



Upload:

1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant

2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).

3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.

4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals

5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals

6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal

7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records



If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:

Phone: (530)527-2256

Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4687447)