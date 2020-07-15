All apartments in Tehama County
13265 Road Runner Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

13265 Road Runner Loop

13265 Roadrunner Loop · (530) 527-2256
Location

13265 Roadrunner Loop, Tehama County, CA 96080

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13265 Road Runner Loop · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Country Setting 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Property info:
Bedrooms:3
Bathrooms:2
Square Footage:1,490
Garage:NO
Heating/Cooling: Central Air/Wood burning fireplace
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes-inside
Lot Size:
Utilities Included:Pool Service
Appliances Included: Refrigerator
Other:Unique country setting located on an air strip, living room & dining room, dishwasher & built in microwave. Nice fenced backyard with large shade trees and an in-ground pool. Well/Septic, patio/deck, in-ground sprinkler with auto timer. Pool service included, sorry no pets.

RENT RATE:$1400
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2800
Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions
CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review
RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments

Upload:
1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant
2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).
3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.
4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals
5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals
6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal
7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records

If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:
Phone: (530)527-2256
Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

