1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summerland, CA
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2525 Banner Ave
2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
640 sqft
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2315 Varley Street
2315 Varley Street, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
528 sqft
2315 Varley Street Available 06/01/20 Sweetest one bedroom one bath in Summerland! Lots of extras:) - You will be fully charmed by this beautifully quaint; free standing, one bedroom one bathroom in the wonderful community of Summerland.
Results within 5 miles of Summerland
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
220 Elm Street #9
220 Elm Ave, Carpinteria, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
579 sqft
Located in beautiful Carpinteria! One bedroom just one block from the beach! - Nicely updated one bedroom loft style apartment located in charming Carpinteria and just one block from the beach. Small complex of 19 units.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
906 Chelham Way
906 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
906 Chelham Way Available 07/01/20 Montecito - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story apartment, includes utilities - Very charming one bedroom, one bath ground level apartment below main house in beautiful Montecito on gorgeous tree lined street.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Beach
1 Unit Available
307 Por La Mar Circle
307 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
307 Por La Mar Circle Available 07/01/20 Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo is located near East Beach! - Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo located across the street from East Beach offers ideal
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
East Beach
1 Unit Available
408 Por La Mar Cir
408 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
420 S Canada St
420 South Cañada Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Very nice East Side 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Stove, Fridge. (1) side of duplex which shares lot with little house. Light, Bright. No yard. 1 parking space. No laundry. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
47 Ocean View Ave
47 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
This upstairs unit features newer flooring and an updated kitchen and bath.1 assigned parking spot. Shared, coin-operated laundry.Strict No Pet policy and No Smoking.$1850 deposit. Water and trash included.
Results within 10 miles of Summerland
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
238 El Monte Drive
238 El Monte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
* Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Upgraded Mesa Unit * - *** 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=htcGNDCaGeE *** This fantastic unit is completely brand new.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower State
1 Unit Available
116 E Yanonali St D2
116 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1200 sqft
Unit D2 Available 08/20/20 Industrial Contemporary Apartment - Property Id: 251525 Looking for roommate with full exclusive use of unit, with shared entrance. Lower unit separated by locking door.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
2611 Orella
2611 Orella Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
One cat considered! Sunny downstairs one bedroom with-in walking distance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Oak Park.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1374 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Santa Barbara Downtown
1 Unit Available
18 W Victoria
18 West Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,250
Fabulous furnished rental in desirable Arts District. Minimum monthly rental. Call listing agent for details Pippa Davis 805 8860174Available October 2020.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
1021 Cliff Drive - 13
1021 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
695 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit front and back balcony ocean view from living rom tiled shower corner unit If 3 people, rent will increase to $2400.