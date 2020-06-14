Apartment List
/
CA
/
summerland
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summerland, CA

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2525 Banner Ave
2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
640 sqft
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation.

1 of 28

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2315 Varley Street
2315 Varley Street, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
528 sqft
2315 Varley Street Available 06/01/20 Sweetest one bedroom one bath in Summerland! Lots of extras:) - You will be fully charmed by this beautifully quaint; free standing, one bedroom one bathroom in the wonderful community of Summerland.
Results within 5 miles of Summerland

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
220 Elm Street #9
220 Elm Ave, Carpinteria, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
579 sqft
Located in beautiful Carpinteria! One bedroom just one block from the beach! - Nicely updated one bedroom loft style apartment located in charming Carpinteria and just one block from the beach. Small complex of 19 units.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
906 Chelham Way
906 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
906 Chelham Way Available 07/01/20 Montecito - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story apartment, includes utilities - Very charming one bedroom, one bath ground level apartment below main house in beautiful Montecito on gorgeous tree lined street.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Beach
1 Unit Available
307 Por La Mar Circle
307 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
307 Por La Mar Circle Available 07/01/20 Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo is located near East Beach! - Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo located across the street from East Beach offers ideal

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
East Beach
1 Unit Available
408 Por La Mar Cir
408 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
420 S Canada St
420 South Cañada Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Very nice East Side 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Stove, Fridge. (1) side of duplex which shares lot with little house. Light, Bright. No yard. 1 parking space. No laundry. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
47 Ocean View Ave
47 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
This upstairs unit features newer flooring and an updated kitchen and bath.1 assigned parking spot. Shared, coin-operated laundry.Strict No Pet policy and No Smoking.$1850 deposit. Water and trash included.
Results within 10 miles of Summerland

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
238 El Monte Drive
238 El Monte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
* Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Upgraded Mesa Unit * - *** 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=htcGNDCaGeE *** This fantastic unit is completely brand new.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower State
1 Unit Available
116 E Yanonali St D2
116 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1200 sqft
Unit D2 Available 08/20/20 Industrial Contemporary Apartment - Property Id: 251525 Looking for roommate with full exclusive use of unit, with shared entrance. Lower unit separated by locking door.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
2611 Orella
2611 Orella Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
One cat considered! Sunny downstairs one bedroom with-in walking distance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Oak Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1374 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Santa Barbara Downtown
1 Unit Available
18 W Victoria
18 West Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,250
Fabulous furnished rental in desirable Arts District. Minimum monthly rental. Call listing agent for details Pippa Davis 805 8860174Available October 2020.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
1021 Cliff Drive - 13
1021 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
695 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit front and back balcony ocean view from living rom tiled shower corner unit If 3 people, rent will increase to $2400.

Similar Pages

Summerland 1 BedroomsSummerland 3 Bedrooms
Summerland Apartments with BalconySummerland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Summerland Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Santa BarbaraVentura College
California State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College