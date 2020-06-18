20489 Hazel Road

Amenities

APPLICATIONS IN PROCESS!!! Quiet and Private!! - Super cute little mobile home nestled in the Soulsbyville Hills. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Newer laminate flooring, fabulously maintained. Nice back yard tucked away, ceiling fans, wood stove, storage shed in rear. This home is tucked in among some commercial buildings but remember, they all go home at 5 so it'll be all yours after business hours! Swamp cooler for the warmer months, wood stove/central heat for colder months.



Please take a drive by and check location etc, check the video walk through and pictures and give us a call with questions!



Rent is $1000 if paid by 1st, otherwise $1100.



Please note that the washer/dryer in pictures DO NOT STAY.



12 month lease. NO SMOKING, NO Pets.



NOTE: If you see this on any site other than www.motherlodepropertymanagement.com please do check our website to verify availability!!



No Pets Allowed



