Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

REDUCED!!! EZ 108 Access! Includes Snow Plowing! - Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhKuonCqars - please copy/paste!



Great mountain home just before Long Barn! EZ 108 access, nice flat lot, newly painted and refinished hardwood flooring! Wood Stove, inside laundry (with washer/dryer) and nice large bedrooms!



Please take a drive by then give us a call with questions or to schedule a showing. If you are seeing this ad anywhere other than www.mlpmrentals.com please check our website to confirm availability!



12 month lease. NO Smoking. No pets preferred but may be considered on a very limited basis with references and maximum deposit.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5425034)