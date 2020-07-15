/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shafter, CA
Income Restricted - Casa Amelia Cadena
455 E Ash Ave, Shafter, CA
2 Bedrooms
$665
918 sqft
Welcome to Casa Amelia Cadena in Shafter, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Shafter
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.
1321 Washington Ave
1321 Washington Avenue, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
580 sqft
Beautiful detached back house with a gated grass yard surrounded by beautiful fruit trees throughout the oversized lot. Newly updated double pane windows, kitchen cabinets and tiles. Less than 3 minutes from the newly built Amazon facility.
5452 WILLARD STREET
5452 Willard St, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1440 sqft
Room for horses and all your toys! - 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. Located on a 1/2 acre lot! Zoned for animals. Bring your own corral. Hose boarding is an additional $450 / month. Plenty of RV parking. Clean carpet, newer roof and a/c.
Results within 10 miles of Shafter
Oakridge
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$695
943 sqft
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Oildale
127 Decatur
127 Decatur Street, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
127 Decatur Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE5920706)
Oleander-Sunset
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1130 sqft
1225 Bank St - *$1300.
Homaker Park
3111 San Dimas Street
3111 San Dimas Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home....A MUST SEE!! - Welcome to Your New Home! ...
Laurelglen
6700 Nottingham Ln #22
6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1281 sqft
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309 SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom
Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
11614 Alton Manor Drive
11614 Alton Manor Drive, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
11614 Alton Manor Drive - Located in Beautiful gated Brighton community this darling 2 bedroom home has ceiling fans, fresh paint and new carpet throughout! Great Master suite with retreat offers separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and walk in