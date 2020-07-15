Apartment List
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shafter, CA

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Casa Amelia Cadena
455 E Ash Ave, Shafter, CA
2 Bedrooms
$665
918 sqft
Welcome to Casa Amelia Cadena in Shafter, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Shafter
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
2 Units Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1321 Washington Ave
1321 Washington Avenue, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
580 sqft
Beautiful detached back house with a gated grass yard surrounded by beautiful fruit trees throughout the oversized lot. Newly updated double pane windows, kitchen cabinets and tiles. Less than 3 minutes from the newly built Amazon facility.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5452 WILLARD STREET
5452 Willard St, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1440 sqft
Room for horses and all your toys! - 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. Located on a 1/2 acre lot! Zoned for animals. Bring your own corral. Hose boarding is an additional $450 / month. Plenty of RV parking. Clean carpet, newer roof and a/c.
Results within 10 miles of Shafter
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Oakridge
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$695
943 sqft
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Oildale
127 Decatur
127 Decatur Street, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
127 Decatur Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE5920706)

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Oleander-Sunset
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1130 sqft
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Homaker Park
3111 San Dimas Street
3111 San Dimas Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home....A MUST SEE!! - Welcome to Your New Home! ...

1 of 17

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurelglen
6700 Nottingham Ln #22
6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1281 sqft
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309 SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
11614 Alton Manor Drive
11614 Alton Manor Drive, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
11614 Alton Manor Drive - Located in Beautiful gated Brighton community this darling 2 bedroom home has ceiling fans, fresh paint and new carpet throughout! Great Master suite with retreat offers separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and walk in

