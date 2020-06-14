/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
150 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
706 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Seal Beach
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
8124 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 5
8124 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Unit Key 5 Available 09/01/20 Marina Retreat - Property Id: 300331 Beautiful Condo on the water (marina) over looking boats .
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
14 62nd Place
14 62nd Place, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
642 sqft
A single-story beach home with no shared walls and a driveway is now available for lease.
Results within 5 miles of Seal Beach
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Washington
14 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
828 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
714 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
754 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
882 sqft
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Traffic Circle
10 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
535 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Goldenwest
13 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
750 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Goldenwest
10 Units Available
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
640 sqft
Conveniently close to interstates 405 and 22, but also within biking distance to the Huntington Beach Pier. Enjoy the beach lifestyle, with fully air conditioned units, a patio, and community pool. Large dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
780 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Similar Pages
Seal Beach 1 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeal Beach 3 BedroomsSeal Beach Apartments under $1,800Seal Beach Apartments with Balcony
Seal Beach Apartments with GarageSeal Beach Apartments with GymSeal Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeal Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSeal Beach Apartments with ParkingSeal Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA