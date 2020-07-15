/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Maria, CA
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
Adam Park
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1093 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
6 Units Available
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
121 Regal Ct.
121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Maria
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Waller Park
147 Stubbs
147 Stubbs Ln, Orcutt, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
147 Stubbs Available 08/05/20 HAPPY HOME- 147 STUBBS - https://santamaria.craigslist.org/apa/d/santa-maria-happy-home/7152490360.html No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906354)
Results within 5 miles of Santa Maria
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
220 TREVINO DRIVE
220 Trevino Drive, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
220 TREVINO DRIVE Available 08/14/20 Mobile House on Galaxy Park 220 Trevino - Type: Mobile Home Available: 08/14/2020 Beds: 2 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,550.00 Deposit: $1,650.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Hayley Ct.
511 Haley Ct, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1027 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Nipomo, all major appliances included - This amazing condo features gorgeous Brazilian Koa hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, stairs and hallway.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
538 Margie Place - 1
538 Margie Place, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
LIGHT & BRIGHT! Great location in Nipomo Village. Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included. Great location and an end unit, this home has a very private feeling. Two assigned parking spots right out front and 2 private patio areas.