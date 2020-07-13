Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa clarita
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

47 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

Verified

1 of 106

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Monterra Ridge
28085 Whites Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
793 sqft
Elegant floor plan complimented by carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, hot tub and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,282
1049 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, you will find a beautifully landscaped apartments for rent at Riverpark Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
2 Units Available
Diamond Park
27940 Solamint Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Canyon Country near Santa Clarita, Diamond Park Apartments brings you incredible amenities and comfort in a beautiful and convenient Southern California location.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
6 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1238 sqft
Looking for a great apartments to rent in Santa Clarita, California? River Ranch Townhomes, located off Antelope Valley Freeway and Sierra Highway, provides easy access to noteworthy shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Park Sierra
18414 Jakes Way, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
909 sqft
Each of our Santa Clarita apartments offers a variety of carefully designed details to provide for your every comfort and convenience.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Friendly Valley Country Club
19231 Avenue Of The Oaks
19231 Avenue of the Oaks, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
806 sqft
Friendly Valley Country Club, Retirement Community 55+ 24 Hour Security. Gated entrance with Attendant. Two Bedroom One Bath for IMMEDIATE Lease.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23515 Lyons Ave # 250
23515 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Valencia Condo In A Prime Location! - Old Orchard Upper unit One Bedroom, One Bath Condo. Family Room/Kitchen combo. Wood laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area. Large closet with mirrored wardrobe doors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
27240 Luther Drive
27240 Luther Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
652 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 652; Parking: 2 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $1650.00; IMRID12168

1 of 14

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
28093 Robin Avenue
28093 Robin Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
834 sqft
Bouquet Canyon Village Condo in Saugus! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Plum Canyon Road in the Bouquet Canyon Village Community of Saugus. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and 834 sq. ft. of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clarita
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
4 Units Available
Sylmar
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
973 sqft
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Sylmar
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Sylmar
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
31732 Ridge Route Road #108
31732 Ridge Route, Castaic, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
708 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo in Castaic! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lake Hughes Road in the Villa Castaic Community. This home offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 708 sq. ft. of living space. Available July 1st. Masks required for all showings.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Clarita
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
243 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
37 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,755
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Canoga Park
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Reseda
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, gym, elevator, bbq/grill, carport. Modern kitchen, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Near California State, Northridge, shopping, dining, entertainment (Burbank). Easy access to the 405 and 101.

July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Clarita rents declined significantly over the past month

Santa Clarita rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clarita stand at $2,054 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,639 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clarita's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clarita over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clarita

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clarita, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Santa Clarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,639 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Santa Clarita fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Santa Clarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Clarita 3 BedroomsSanta Clarita Accessible ApartmentsSanta Clarita Apartments under $1,600Santa Clarita Apartments under $1,800
    Santa Clarita Apartments with BalconySanta Clarita Apartments with GarageSanta Clarita Apartments with GymSanta Clarita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Clarita Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanta Clarita Apartments with ParkingSanta Clarita Apartments with Pool
    Santa Clarita Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Clarita Cheap PlacesSanta Clarita Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Clarita Furnished ApartmentsSanta Clarita Luxury PlacesSanta Clarita Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Clarita Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
    Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
    Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
    The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks College