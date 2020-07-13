Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

21 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,282
1049 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, you will find a beautifully landscaped apartments for rent at Riverpark Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Park Sierra
18414 Jakes Way, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
909 sqft
Each of our Santa Clarita apartments offers a variety of carefully designed details to provide for your every comfort and convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clarita
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
31732 Ridge Route Road #108
31732 Ridge Route, Castaic, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
708 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo in Castaic! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lake Hughes Road in the Villa Castaic Community. This home offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 708 sq. ft. of living space. Available July 1st. Masks required for all showings.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Clarita
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
243 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Canoga Park
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
North Hills East
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Reseda
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, gym, elevator, bbq/grill, carport. Modern kitchen, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Near California State, Northridge, shopping, dining, entertainment (Burbank). Easy access to the 405 and 101.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Northridge
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,395
226 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
5 Units Available
Northridge
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site, 24-hour laundry with 24-hour fitness center. Community amenities include heated, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor spa area and courtyard. Quaint interiors are easy to customize.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
Northridge
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Canoga Park
8555 Independence Ave
8555 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
Property is located near Target and Vons! Also close to the Canoga Park library as well as the park! (RLNE4085536)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
9949 Sepulveda Blvd.
9949 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
450 sqft
The Montecito Apartments are conveniently located in Mission Hills, CA. The Residents of the Montecito Apartment Homes have convenient access to shopping including Vons, Ralphs, CVS and Rite Aid.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Winnetka
20234 Cantara Street
20234 Cantara Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,375
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready studio apartment available now. Second floor unit in security building with gated entry. Granite countertops in kitchen. Light and bright inside. Park like setting with pool and spa. Pet okay under 20lbs. Near CSUN.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
17951 Roscoe Blvd 4
17951 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Spacious Upper Apt, Renovated, Balcony - Property Id: 97830 17951 Roscoe Blvd.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
10331 Lindley Avenue
10331 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1223 sqft
It is rooms for rent and only masterbed room with attached fullbath room is available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Panorama City
8430 Cedros Avenue
8430 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8430 Cedros Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Panorama City
8309 Cedros Avenue
8309 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8309 Cedros Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
San Fernando
731 Harps St
731 Harps Street, San Fernando, CA
Studio
$1,600
365 sqft
Beautiful studio in the city of San Fernando - Property Id: 236550 Beautiful cozy studio in the city of San Fernando available now !!!! Brand new modern ADU unit just recently remodeled with brand new kitchen counter tops, new tile and laminate

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Chatsworth
10229-B De Soto Ave.
10229 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
481 sqft
10229-B De Soto Ave.

July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Clarita rents declined significantly over the past month

Santa Clarita rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clarita stand at $2,054 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,639 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clarita's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clarita over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clarita

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clarita, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Santa Clarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,639 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Santa Clarita fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Santa Clarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

