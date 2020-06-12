/
3 bedroom apartments
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rosedale, CA
Redwood Estates
15922 Carparzo Dr.
15922 Carparzo Dr, Rosedale, CA
Shiloh Estates
15417 Lila Rose Ct
15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light.
17564 Harvest Grove Court
17564 Harvest Grove Court, Rosedale, CA
Come enjoy this exquisite estate that will amaze all who enter! The exterior offers stunning water features and a unique castle theme.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Stockdale West
14800 Checkerbloom
14800 Checkerbloom Drive, Bakersfield, CA
14800 Checkerbloom Available 06/15/20 Gated Northwest Property - This beautiful home is located in the gated Village Green community which includes a resort-style community pool surrounded by a park and gorgeous landscaping.
Brimhall Estates
1005 Candelmas Ct
1005 Candlemas Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1748 sqft
Coming Soon ! 1005 Candelmas Ct - Coming Soon!-Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in"Villages of Brimhall"next to Liberty HIgh School .
Fox Run
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Pheasant Run
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.
12202 Timberpointe Drive
12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.
9404 Lacroix Ct.
9404 Lacroix Court, Bakersfield, CA
9404 Lacroix Ct - *$2000.
Terra Vista
9913 Vertrice Ave
9913 Vertrice Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.
9008 Seahurst Court
9008 Seahurst Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1318 sqft
9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace.
9109 Chattaroy Street
9109 Chattaroy Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
COMING SOON........Beautiful Home in The River Lakes Community! - Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1,550.00 Beautiful, spacious home in a great neighborhood. There is vinyl throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms.
Tevis Ranch
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/01/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
1300 Torulosa Dr
1300 Torulosa Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2198 sqft
8409 Hoodsport Ave.
8409 Hoodsport Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Northwest Bakersfield Home - Come check out this Gorgeous Northwest Bakersfield Home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath.
Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.
8811 Rollingbay Drive
8811 Rollingbay Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - This 3 + 2 Northwest Riverlakes home is a must see with a large open lay out. New carpet throughout and fresh paint.
Southern Oaks
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.
Hampton Woods
11131 Dawson Falls Ave. Pool
11131 Dawson Falls Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4/2 BATH WITH POOL LOCATION LOCATION - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3739984)
Results within 10 miles of Rosedale
3721 NAVAJO AVE.
3721 Navajo Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3721 NAVAJO AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 - 3721 NAVAJO AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 (RLNE5851733)
Highland Knolls
3828 Red Rock Drive A
3828 Red Rock Dr, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1204 sqft
Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes - Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes! New Construction located on the corner of Airport Drive and Merle Haggard provides close access to freeways, schools and shopping.
North Country Meadows
539 Snowridge Drive
539 Snowridge Drive, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
COMING SOON - Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom plus Office home in a great neighborhood....... - One Year Lease at $1,700.00 Great North Meadows location. See this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, plus Office, home that is ready for you.
Silver Creek
6204 Alderpointe St
6204 Alderpointe Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1665 sqft
6204 Alderpointe St Available 07/05/20 6204 Alderpointe - SW - 3 bedroom + Office Home in Silver Creek!! - For Rent: 6204 Alderpointe St, Bakersfield, CA 93313 3 + Office + 2 - $1,490 Rent + $1,490 Deposit Please note: This home is occupied and we