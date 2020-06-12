Apartment List
/
CA
/
rosedale
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rosedale, CA

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redwood Estates
1 Unit Available
15922 Carparzo Dr.
15922 Carparzo Dr, Rosedale, CA
15922 Carparzo Dr.

1 of 34

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Shiloh Estates
1 Unit Available
15417 Lila Rose Ct
15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
17564 Harvest Grove Court
17564 Harvest Grove Court, Rosedale, CA
Come enjoy this exquisite estate that will amaze all who enter! The exterior offers stunning water features and a unique castle theme.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stockdale West
1 Unit Available
14800 Checkerbloom
14800 Checkerbloom Drive, Bakersfield, CA
14800 Checkerbloom Available 06/15/20 Gated Northwest Property - This beautiful home is located in the gated Village Green community which includes a resort-style community pool surrounded by a park and gorgeous landscaping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brimhall Estates
1 Unit Available
1005 Candelmas Ct
1005 Candlemas Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1748 sqft
Coming Soon ! 1005 Candelmas Ct - Coming Soon!-Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in"Villages of Brimhall"next to Liberty HIgh School .

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fox Run
1 Unit Available
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pheasant Run
1 Unit Available
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12202 Timberpointe Drive
12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9404 Lacroix Ct.
9404 Lacroix Court, Bakersfield, CA
9404 Lacroix Ct - *$2000.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terra Vista
1 Unit Available
9913 Vertrice Ave
9913 Vertrice Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9008 Seahurst Court
9008 Seahurst Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1318 sqft
9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9109 Chattaroy Street
9109 Chattaroy Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
COMING SOON........Beautiful Home in The River Lakes Community! - Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1,550.00 Beautiful, spacious home in a great neighborhood. There is vinyl throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tevis Ranch
1 Unit Available
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/01/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
1 Unit Available
1300 Torulosa Dr
1300 Torulosa Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2198 sqft
1300 Torulosa Dr.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8409 Hoodsport Ave.
8409 Hoodsport Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Northwest Bakersfield Home - Come check out this Gorgeous Northwest Bakersfield Home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artisan
1 Unit Available
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8811 Rollingbay Drive
8811 Rollingbay Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - This 3 + 2 Northwest Riverlakes home is a must see with a large open lay out. New carpet throughout and fresh paint.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern Oaks
1 Unit Available
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hampton Woods
1 Unit Available
11131 Dawson Falls Ave. Pool
11131 Dawson Falls Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4/2 BATH WITH POOL LOCATION LOCATION - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3739984)
Results within 10 miles of Rosedale

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3721 NAVAJO AVE.
3721 Navajo Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3721 NAVAJO AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 - 3721 NAVAJO AVE. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 (RLNE5851733)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Knolls
1 Unit Available
3828 Red Rock Drive A
3828 Red Rock Dr, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1204 sqft
Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes - Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes! New Construction located on the corner of Airport Drive and Merle Haggard provides close access to freeways, schools and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Country Meadows
1 Unit Available
539 Snowridge Drive
539 Snowridge Drive, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
COMING SOON - Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom plus Office home in a great neighborhood....... - One Year Lease at $1,700.00 Great North Meadows location. See this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, plus Office, home that is ready for you.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Creek
1 Unit Available
6204 Alderpointe St
6204 Alderpointe Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1665 sqft
6204 Alderpointe St Available 07/05/20 6204 Alderpointe - SW - 3 bedroom + Office Home in Silver Creek!! - For Rent: 6204 Alderpointe St, Bakersfield, CA 93313 3 + Office + 2 - $1,490 Rent + $1,490 Deposit Please note: This home is occupied and we

Similar Pages

Rosedale 3 BedroomsRosedale Apartments with BalconyRosedale Apartments with Garage
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Apartments with Pool
Rosedale Dog Friendly ApartmentsRosedale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bakersfield, CAPorterville, CADelano, CA
Oildale, CAGolden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CA
Taft, CATulare, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Porterville College
California State University-Bakersfield