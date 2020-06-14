Apartment List
rolling hills estates
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills Estates, CA with garage

Rolling Hills Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weathe... Read Guide >

Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
627 Deep Valley Drive
627 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living in downtown Rolling Hills Estates! La Collina is a brand new 58 unit condo community on Deep Valley Drive, close to the Promenade Mall & Peninsula Shopping Center, public library, Bristol Farm, post office, shops & restaurants.
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2640 Colt Road
2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 - Rent: $5,500 Per Month - Deposit: $8,000 - Credit Score 600 or Better - 5 Bedrooms - 4

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5203 Elkmont Drive
5203 Elkmont Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1434 sqft
Great Silver Spur neighborhood. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Tile entry way. Kitchen and spacious eating area with pantry cupboards, tile floors and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
27036 Sunnyridge Road
27036 Sunnyridge Road, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4006 sqft
27036 Sunnyridge Road Available 07/01/20 Large Estate Home in Palos Verdes - A unique opportunity to live in a ground up creation of one of Palos Verdes most iconic mid century luxury homes of its time! Welcome to Sunnyridge Road where this

Lomita
1 Unit Available
26039 Cypress Street #111
26039 Cypress Street, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1778 sqft
Gorgeous Lomita Townhome Practically Brand New! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath Stand Alone town home built in 2016. Like new. This home has everything: Big master suite with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

Walteria
1 Unit Available
24431 Hawthorne Blvd.
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Great Torrance 2 Bdrm - Property Id: 226267 Recently renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom offers it all. Kitchen has quartz counters, open shelving, new stainless steel stove, built in washer/dryer.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.

Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1205 Granvia Altamira
1205 Granvia Altamira, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3391 sqft
Introducing this immaculate five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in the quiet, family-friendly Monte Malaga neighborhood.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
961 sqft
Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave. within walking distance to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3612 Estates Lane
3612 West Estates Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1748 sqft
Welcome Home! Located in a quaint, charming community, this is a Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an Additional Bonus room! Perfect For a Man cave or Hobby Room. Fully remolded with all the bells & whistles.

Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
18 Portuguese Bend Road
18 Portuguese Bend Road, Rolling Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6781 sqft
Live the Rolling Hills dream in this beautiful custom home with panoramic city views. A long, private driveway leads to a spacious motor court. Situated on approximately 2.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2139 W Rockinghorse Road
2139 Rocking Horse Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2522 sqft
Great family home conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries and more. This spacious 3 level home features bedrooms on different levels creating unique privacy.

Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
3301 Palos Verdes Drive N
3301 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3499 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the coveted neighborhood of Valmonte. Breathtaking curb appeal. This home will "wow" you. Conveniently located within minutes to the beach, Malaga Cove Plaza, and easy off the hill access.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
43 Hilltop Circle
43 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1913 sqft
Beautiful Corner End Unit located in the Prestigious "The Hill" gated townhouse community. Can sit outside on the front patio, relax and read while viewing queen's necklace.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28191 Ridgecove Court S
28191 Ridgecove Court South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1476 sqft
Great Location! This very private 3 bedroom plus den is located in the desirable Ridgegate complex. Unit is located at the end of the cul-de-sac near the pool and spa and extra parking spaces.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
7227 Crest Road
7227 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2691 sqft
Ocean View!!! Nestled in on the quiet Cul De Sac with maximum privacy this rare opportunity to make this house your home. The home boasts PANORAMIC Ocean view and view of Catalina Island.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28035 Ridgebrook Court
28035 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
Get settled and ready for the new school year in the highly esteemed Palos Verdes Unified school district while living in this immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom town home with attached garage.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3189 sqft
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...

Country Hills
1 Unit Available
3249 Whiffletree Lane
3249 Whiffletree Lane, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2072 sqft
VIEW, VIEW, elegant style in this four bedroom, three bath (one new) contemporary home, 2065 sq.

Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28516 Vista Madera
28516 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1436 sqft
Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools District. Beautiful multi-level townhome in "The Courtyard" complex.Short distance to all shopping, schools, freeways.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rolling Hills Estates, CA

Rolling Hills Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

