76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA
With one of the nation's largest fireworks companies in the neighborhood, you'll never have a boring night in Rialto.
California is one of the most expensive places to live in the US, and the cost of living in Rialto, a city in San Bernardino County, is definitely higher than the national median by 9%. Lucky for you, this is one of the most affordable cities in California, so it kind of evens out, right? To be more precise, the median cost of living in Rialto is well below average for California by 17.1%. With loads of excellent amenities, and unbeatable weather, Rialto has a lot to offer its residents. See more
Finding an apartment in Rialto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.