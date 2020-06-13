Apartment List
76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
492 W. Cornell Dr.
492 West Cornell Drive, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
***RIALTO HOME WITH CUSTOM UPGRADE, CENTRAL AC/HEAT, LARGE BACK YARD*** - MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES 3 BEDS/2 BATHS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM LARGE BACKYARD, THIS HOME HAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY UPGRADED BY OWNER.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave D
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1073 N. Verde (2 bed 1 bath) Newly Renovated - Property Id: 196406 This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is newly renovated. Spacious, with 1 car garage, yard, gated community, and centrally located to every convenience imaginable. Cats OK.
Results within 1 mile of Rialto
Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra Lakes
1 Unit Available
6063 Medinah Street
6063 Medinah Street, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2492 sqft
JUST REDUCED!!!! Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community - Spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath Home. Located in the Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community and within walking distance to the Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Rialto
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University
14 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,305
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,799
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
University
19 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Riverside
13 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
780 Pepperwood St.
780 Pepperwood Street, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
780 Pepperwood St. Available 07/01/20 3/2 Single-story Home for Lease in Colton, California! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story home available for lease in Colton, California. As you enter, appreciate the cozy front living room with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendall Hills
1 Unit Available
5051 Auburn Ave.
5051 Auburn Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1333 sqft
3/2 Single Family Pool Home for Lease in North San Bernardino! - - 1 year lease term. - All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University
1 Unit Available
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Perris Hills
1 Unit Available
474 E Wabash Street - 21
474 East Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 474 E Wabash Street - 21 in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
University
1 Unit Available
2361 Gonzaga Lane
2361 Gonzaga Lane, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1152 sqft
This recently updated 3 bed/2 bath townhome in the University Greens community is available for rent! This townhome is located in a gated community and has an attached garage! It is located very close to UCR, Downtown Riverside and the 60 freeway.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9060 Lemon St
9060 Lemon Street, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
TEXT ONLY: 951-732-7887 VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/p5L3u1f9-r0 RENT $1795 DEPOSIT $1850 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an extra-large yard. Home features Central A/C and heat, an open kitchen and large living room.

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Wood Streets
1 Unit Available
3528 Beechwood Place
3528 Beechwood Place, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3088 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous fully furnished home located in the wood streets of riverside. All utilities included.
Results within 10 miles of Rialto
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northwest Redlands
22 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
City Guide for Rialto, CA

With one of the nation's largest fireworks companies in the neighborhood, you'll never have a boring night in Rialto.

California is one of the most expensive places to live in the US, and the cost of living in Rialto, a city in San Bernardino County, is definitely higher than the national median by 9%. Lucky for you, this is one of the most affordable cities in California, so it kind of evens out, right? To be more precise, the median cost of living in Rialto is well below average for California by 17.1%. With loads of excellent amenities, and unbeatable weather, Rialto has a lot to offer its residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rialto, CA

Finding an apartment in Rialto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

