51 Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA with gym
With one of the nation's largest fireworks companies in the neighborhood, you'll never have a boring night in Rialto.
California is one of the most expensive places to live in the US, and the cost of living in Rialto, a city in San Bernardino County, is definitely higher than the national median by 9%. Lucky for you, this is one of the most affordable cities in California, so it kind of evens out, right? To be more precise, the median cost of living in Rialto is well below average for California by 17.1%. With loads of excellent amenities, and unbeatable weather, Rialto has a lot to offer its residents. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rialto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.