Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1025 RD N KINGS

1025 Road N · (310) 890-0821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1025 Road N, Redwood Valley, CA 95470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious living in the heart of West Hollywood. This remodeled oversized one-bedroom condo features large living and dining area, guest bathroom and powder room and an office niche. The new kitchen opens to both dining and living areas and has a breakfast bar, quartz counters, stainless appliances, wine fridge, new cabinets, undermount sink with commercial-style faucet and water purifier. Plenty of counter space and storage. Master suite features dual closets and ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and gorgeous imported European tile. New flooring, paint, and recessed lights, in-unit laundry, and central AC. Complex features a shimmering pool and security patrol. Featuring excellent proximity to Santa Monica Blvd shops, cafes and Gelsons, this address boasts a Walkscore of 89

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 RD N KINGS have any available units?
1025 RD N KINGS has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 RD N KINGS have?
Some of 1025 RD N KINGS's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 RD N KINGS currently offering any rent specials?
1025 RD N KINGS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 RD N KINGS pet-friendly?
No, 1025 RD N KINGS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood Valley.
Does 1025 RD N KINGS offer parking?
Yes, 1025 RD N KINGS does offer parking.
Does 1025 RD N KINGS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 RD N KINGS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 RD N KINGS have a pool?
Yes, 1025 RD N KINGS has a pool.
Does 1025 RD N KINGS have accessible units?
No, 1025 RD N KINGS does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 RD N KINGS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 RD N KINGS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 RD N KINGS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1025 RD N KINGS has units with air conditioning.
