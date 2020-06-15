All apartments in Red Bluff
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

716 Johnson St.

716 Johnson Street · (530) 527-2256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

716 Johnson Street, Red Bluff, CA 96080

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 716 Johnson St. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

716 Johnson St. Available 07/01/20 Like new 3 bed 2 bath home in Red Bluff - Move in ready and like a brand new home! This is a fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in downtown Red Bluff. This home has the exterior charm of an older house but the modern convenience of a brand new home inside! Everything has been remodeled top to bottom. Everything is new! Home features central heating and air conditioning, kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave, electric glass top range. Low maintenance yard with new sod and in ground sprinklers. Landscaping service and trash are provided. Outside only pets considered.

Thank you for your interest in this property. This property is still available and we are accepting applications. Applications can be completed on our website at www.TehamaPropertyManagement.com There is a $30 application fee for each adult that would be applying for the residence (not required to view the property). We require 3 years of good solid rental reference history (if you've rented) along with no evictions.With your application you will need to upload a copy of your identification and proof of current income for the past 3 months. Please feel free to contact us for any additional information or to schedule a viewing of this property. To view a property, please email us at rentals@rentredbluff.com, contact us on our website or call our office at (530)527-2256. You will be required to register at our office with your photo identification prior to viewing the property. We look forward to talking with you.
Property is offered by Tehama Property Management CA DRE 01947646

(RLNE3267157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Johnson St. have any available units?
716 Johnson St. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 Johnson St. have?
Some of 716 Johnson St.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Johnson St. currently offering any rent specials?
716 Johnson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Johnson St. pet-friendly?
No, 716 Johnson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bluff.
Does 716 Johnson St. offer parking?
Yes, 716 Johnson St. does offer parking.
Does 716 Johnson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Johnson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Johnson St. have a pool?
No, 716 Johnson St. does not have a pool.
Does 716 Johnson St. have accessible units?
No, 716 Johnson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Johnson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Johnson St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Johnson St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 Johnson St. has units with air conditioning.
