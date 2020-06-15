Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

716 Johnson St. Available 07/01/20 Like new 3 bed 2 bath home in Red Bluff - Move in ready and like a brand new home! This is a fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in downtown Red Bluff. This home has the exterior charm of an older house but the modern convenience of a brand new home inside! Everything has been remodeled top to bottom. Everything is new! Home features central heating and air conditioning, kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave, electric glass top range. Low maintenance yard with new sod and in ground sprinklers. Landscaping service and trash are provided. Outside only pets considered.



Thank you for your interest in this property. This property is still available and we are accepting applications. Applications can be completed on our website at www.TehamaPropertyManagement.com There is a $30 application fee for each adult that would be applying for the residence (not required to view the property). We require 3 years of good solid rental reference history (if you've rented) along with no evictions.With your application you will need to upload a copy of your identification and proof of current income for the past 3 months. Please feel free to contact us for any additional information or to schedule a viewing of this property. To view a property, please email us at rentals@rentredbluff.com, contact us on our website or call our office at (530)527-2256. You will be required to register at our office with your photo identification prior to viewing the property. We look forward to talking with you.

Property is offered by Tehama Property Management CA DRE 01947646



(RLNE3267157)