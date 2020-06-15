Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

1826 Walbridge St. Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom 2 bathroom, Walbridge St Red Bluff - Property info:

Bedrooms:4

Bathrooms:2

Square Footage:1,574

Garage: Carport

Heating/Cooling:Central Heat/Air

Washer/Dryer Hookups: YES

Lot Size:

Utilities Included: Garbage Service

Other:Hardwood flooring, fenced back yard, centrally located in downtown Red Bluff. Sorry NO Pets



RENT RATE:$1350.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2700.00

Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance

LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions

CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review

RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments



Upload:

1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant

2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).

3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.

4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals

5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals

6- Doctors Prescription for Companion/Service Animal

7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records



If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:

Phone: (530)527-2256

Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3696521)