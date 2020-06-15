All apartments in Red Bluff
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1826 Walbridge St.

1826 Walbridge Street · (530) 527-2256
Location

1826 Walbridge Street, Red Bluff, CA 96080

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1826 Walbridge St. · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
1826 Walbridge St. Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom 2 bathroom, Walbridge St Red Bluff - Property info:
Bedrooms:4
Bathrooms:2
Square Footage:1,574
Garage: Carport
Heating/Cooling:Central Heat/Air
Washer/Dryer Hookups: YES
Lot Size:
Utilities Included: Garbage Service
Other:Hardwood flooring, fenced back yard, centrally located in downtown Red Bluff. Sorry NO Pets

RENT RATE:$1350.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2700.00
Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions
CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review
RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments

Upload:
1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant
2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).
3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.
4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals
5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals
6- Doctors Prescription for Companion/Service Animal
7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records

If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:
Phone: (530)527-2256
Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3696521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

