6121 Pony Express Trail

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

This is a great 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, 748 Sq. Feet house located in Pollock Pines! The home features updated kitchen appliances and fixtures as well as new flooring in the living room and bedrooms. Hookups for a washer and dryer are available. Tenant pays all utilities and will be required to have renters insurance. Minimum qualifications for applicants include: 1) Monthly income to be 3x the cost of rent. - 2) Credit score above 650. - 3) 1+ year lease term. - 4) Non smoker. - 5) No pets. - 6) Good references. Youtube Link for a video of a walk-thru of the home and property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBNi5pxMxVw

