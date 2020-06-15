All apartments in Pollock Pines
Find more places like 6121 Pony Express Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pollock Pines, CA
/
6121 Pony Express Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

6121 Pony Express Trail

6121 Pony Express Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6121 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines, CA 95726

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a great 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, 748 Sq. Feet house located in Pollock Pines! The home features updated kitchen appliances and fixtures as well as new flooring in the living room and bedrooms. Hookups for a washer and dryer are available. Tenant pays all utilities and will be required to have renters insurance. Minimum qualifications for applicants include: 1) Monthly income to be 3x the cost of rent. - 2) Credit score above 650. - 3) 1+ year lease term. - 4) Non smoker. - 5) No pets. - 6) Good references. Youtube Link for a video of a walk-thru of the home and property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBNi5pxMxVw
This is a great 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, 748 Sq. Feet house located in Pollock Pines! The home features updated kitchen appliances and fixtures as well as new flooring in the living room and bedrooms. Hookups for a washer and dryer are available. Tenant pays all utilities and will be required to have renters insurance. Minimum qualifications for applicants include: 1) Monthly income to be 3x the cost of rent. - 2) Credit score above 650. - 3) 1+ year lease term. - 4) Non smoker. - 5) No pets. - 6) Good references. Youtube link for a video of a walk-thru of the home and property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBNi5pxMxVw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Pony Express Trail have any available units?
6121 Pony Express Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pollock Pines, CA.
What amenities does 6121 Pony Express Trail have?
Some of 6121 Pony Express Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Pony Express Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Pony Express Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Pony Express Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6121 Pony Express Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pollock Pines.
Does 6121 Pony Express Trail offer parking?
No, 6121 Pony Express Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6121 Pony Express Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6121 Pony Express Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Pony Express Trail have a pool?
No, 6121 Pony Express Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Pony Express Trail have accessible units?
No, 6121 Pony Express Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Pony Express Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 Pony Express Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 Pony Express Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6121 Pony Express Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CASouth Lake Tahoe, CAAuburn, CAPlacerville, CAJackson, CANorth Auburn, CA
Granite Bay, CAGrass Valley, CAGold River, CALincoln, CANevada City, CACarson City, NVNorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CAIncline Village, NVLa Riviera, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University